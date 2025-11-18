The Ultimate Guide to Tissue Machine: Types, Functions, and Maintenance

In the world of paper production, tissue machines play a pivotal role in creating soft, absorbent products we use daily. This guide delves into the essentials, helping you understand their types, functions, and how to maintain them for optimal performance.

Types of Tissue Machines

Tissue machines come in various forms, each suited for different production needs. Common types include crescent former machines, suction breast roll machines, and twin-wire formers. Crescent formers are popular for their efficiency in producing high-quality tissue with good flexibility, while suction breast roll machines excel in handling different pulp grades. Understanding these types helps in selecting the right tissue machine for your facility.

Key Functions and Operations

Tissue machines transform pulp into finished tissue through several stages: forming, pressing, drying, and creping. The forming section shapes the pulp into a thin sheet, while pressing removes excess water. Drying, often via Yankee dryers, ensures moisture control, and creping adds softness and bulk. Each function is critical for producing consistent, high-quality tissue products that meet market demands.

Common Maintenance Practices

Regular maintenance is vital to prevent downtime and extend machine life. Focus on lubrication, inspection of rollers and blades, and monitoring the drying system. Schedule routine checks for wear and tear, and clean components to avoid buildup. Implementing a preventive maintenance plan can reduce costs and improve efficiency, ensuring your tissue machine runs smoothly year-round.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the average lifespan of a tissue machine? With proper care, these machines can last 20-30 years, depending on usage and maintenance.

How can I optimize tissue machine efficiency? Regular calibration, using quality raw materials, and training operators on best practices can boost performance.

